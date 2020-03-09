News

Aditya Narayan to take a break from TV

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2020 08:14 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan will take a sabbatical from television. He mentioned that he hosted three singing reality shows back-to-back which were running on three different channels. He also shared that he and his band team did over a hundred live shows all over the world and later went on a tour with singer A.R Rahman.

Here's what the singer added to his caption:
'My life’s purpose has always been to make music. As much as I love TV, working on so many TV shows has not allowed me time to work on the level of & amount of music that I would want to. Hence, I am taking a sabbatical from Indian Television for 6 months to work on my debut album & music videos. My next 3 TV shows already signed so it’s not a permanent departure.' (sic)
Have a look.

Credits: TOI

 

