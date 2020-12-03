Aditya Narayan's reveals he had to lend his friend's pyjama as his tore during wedding Varmala; Read On

MUMBAI: Post-wedding, Aditya Narayan spills the beans of buying a 5BHK, going on 3 mini honeymoons and how his pyjama tore during varmala Aditya Narayan got married to his long time sweetheart Shweta Agarawal on 1st December. The wedding was a quiet affair keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions. Both tied the knot at Mumbai's ISKCON temple, pictures of which went viral in no time. The duo wore colour-coordinated attire and looked splendid, all set to take the plunge. Though it has been just a day of being Mr and Mrs Narayan.

Aditya spills the beans about his wedding-

How was the wedding?

The wedding was wonderful. Mostly family and very few friends, given the restrictions. We invited as many as we could. It was at ISKCON Juhu.

Most memorable moment from the wedding?

I had to wear my friend’s pyjama. Mine tore while I was being lifted to put the garland on Shweta. So I had to wear his for the pheras. Luckily my friend and I are of similar build.

So how does it feel to be married? It feels great! We are lucky to have found each other and to have grown and been together for so many years.

Are you planning to move into your own place with Shweta?

I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away.

Your dad (Udit Narayan) is happy? Yes, he is thrilled. I am the only son. And my parents couldn’t wait for me to get married.

You can afford a 5BHK home? I have been saving for years! Have you surrendered 50 per cent of your closet space to your wife? 70-30. I don’t need too much space. I am very basic that way. Honeymoon plans? Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for the shoot we are doing three mini vacay’s. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg. Thank God it’s not the Maldives? Woh toh hai hi. I get 3-4 free holidays every year to the Maldives. I am their unofficial ambassador

