Aditya Narayan's unique lap dance at his wedding is hilarious

MUMBAI: Wedding are all about fun, rituals, and lots of dancing. To see the groom performing a unique dance at his own wedding is a winner, and Aditya Narayan give us just that. We recently came across a video of the singer performing a new style of lap dance.

In the video, Aditya is decked up as a groom and is sitting on the dhol and dancing. Shweta Agarwal and Aditya have been in an 11-year relationship. The duo met and fell in love on the sets of Shapit. They got married on December 1, and for Aditya, it is like a dream come true.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE