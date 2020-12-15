Aditya Rannvijay returns as Bhaymaar in Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns; to create more problems for Baalveer

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s fantasy show Baalveer Returns is set to take an exciting turn as one of India’s favourite superheroes, Baalveer (Dev Joshi) is on yet another mission to save Vivaan (Vansh Sayani) and entire Bharat Nagar. The audience will get to witness a nail-biting episode again, as Ray (Shoaib Ali) continues on his evil plans while Vivaan and Baalveer stand up against every evil eye turning towards Bharat Nagar.

Accompanying Ray in his immoral behaviour and sinful intentions, Bhaymar, played by Aditya Rannvijay, has returned to give Baalveer and Vivaan a tough time.

After all the failed attempts at harming Baalveer and the people of Bharat Nagar, Ray is now set on his next plan but this time, it will be twice as powerful as he joins forces with Bhaymar. The evil duo traps the kids of Bharat Nagar in a hot air balloon, causing serious threat to their lives. Vivaan, who is currently powerless, tries to fight back to save them all. Meanwhile, Debu (Dev Joshi) is shocked on learning about Bhaymar, who is back and has now ganged up with Ray to cause problems.



Will Debu be able to save Vivaan and other kids? Or Will the Villain-duo be successful this time?

Aditya Rannvijay, essaying the role of Bhaymaar said, “It is always a lot of fun being here on the sets of Baalveer Returns. I am thrilled to be back and perform with such a great team. This time, Bhaymar has joined forces with Ray to end Baalveer and Vivaan’s lives. It is going to be very interesting for the viewers to watch all the twists and turns his entry brings.”

Vansh Sayani, essaying the role of Vivaan said, “Vivaan is trying his best to save his friends from the evil motives of Ray and Bhaymar. It was very fascinating shooting this sequence, as we had to feel like we are flying in a hot air balloon. Although it was all against chroma background, I was thrilled on watching how it finally came out on the screen. I am sure our audience is going to enjoy it as well.”