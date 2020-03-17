Adnan Khan QUITS Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Adnan Khan is a popular actor who has been part of several TV projects. Some of his shows include Friends: Conditions Apply, Twist Wala Love and Khade Hai Teri Raahon Mein. His ongoing show is Ishq Subhan Allah.

He is playing the role of Kabeer in Ishq Subhan Allah. However, he is all set to exit from the show. Yes, he is bidding adieu to the show. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the actor has put down his papers last month and informed the production house (Essel Vision Productions) that he wishes to discontinue. The report further mentioned that Adnan is currently serving his notice period.

A source from the set revealed to the portal, "Adnan has made up his mind to leave the show and informed his decision to the makers. However, they are trying to hold him back as he is the face of the show and has a huge fan-following but the actor is in no mood to change his decision."