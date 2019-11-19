Adnan Khan refutes rumours of being ‘unhappy’ with the ‘new’ cast of Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: The talented actor Adnan Khan, who became famous with his character portrayal as Kabir in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah, is missing his ex co-star Eisha Singh and the rest of the cast members.

As we know, Ishq Subhan Allah recently took a leap and introduced new season wherein female protagonist Eisha quit the show and makers brought Tunisha Sharma on board as their new heroine.

Our sources informed that Adnan is unhappy with the alteration in the cast and he is not enjoying the atmosphere on the sets.

When TellyChakkar reached out to Adnan for a clarification, he shared, “No, it is not at all true, I am highly motivated on the sets. Since, I have worked with Eisha in this show from the beginning you tend you build up a chemistry. Since they are no longer part of the show I miss their company.”

He continued, “In fact, at recently held awards, I was badly missing my old cast. But, my new co-star Tunisha is extremely talented. I think she has caught the character very quick. There are challenges but it is always motivating. I am enjoying working with my new team. I am personally making onus on the fact that I have to make the show work and bring the energy back.”

Here’s wishing Adnan good luck and more power!