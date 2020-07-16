Adnan Khan resumes shooting for Ishq Subhan Allah; This is how Eisha Singh will re-enter

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah will soon return to entertain viewers once again. The lead actor Adnan Khan aka Kabir has resumed shooting from today after the three months of lockdown.

TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Eisha Singh, who had quit sometime back, is returning in the show. However, Tunisha Sharma will make an exit. We hear that Eisha will begin shooting in a day or two.

The show was supposed to go off air. Apparently, the channel had decided to bring the show back post the lockdown and eventually wrap up. However, they have now decided to give an extension for about a year. The makers at Essel Vision are giving a fresh approach to the show by bringing Eisha back.

As per the upcoming plot, Zara (Eisha) will be shown being saved by a stranger after she fell down from the cliff. Zara will remember everything but she will pretend to be someone in front of Kabir. Kabir will be left stunned seeing Zara back.

We are sure fans cannot hold the excitement of watching Kabir and Zara’s chemistry once again in Ishq Subhan Allah.