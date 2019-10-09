News

Adnan Khan to romance Tunisha Sharma in Ishq Subhan Allah Season 2?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 Oct 2019 04:42 PM

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we reported about actress Tunisha Sharma being likely to be finalized as the female protagonist in the second season of Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah

(Read hereTunisha Sharma to play the lead in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah Season 2?).

Now, TellyChakkar has learned that talented actor Adnan Khan, who gained immense popularity with his character portrayal as Kabir, will mostly be retained for the second season as well.

There were reports about Adnan quitting the show. However, our sources inform that Adnan is still shooting for the daily, and the makers are keen to have him on board for the second installment also.

Moreover, we have heard that the ongoing season’s shoot is expected to end by mid-month.

We tried reaching out the actor, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Ishq Subhan Allah Season two will produced by Zee TV’s in-house production house Essel Vision.  

We will back with more updates on the show. Stay tuned! 

Tags > Adnan Khan, Tunisha Sharma, Ishq Subhan Allah season 2, Zee TV, Essel Vision, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover

past seven days