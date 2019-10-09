Adnan Khan to romance Tunisha Sharma in Ishq Subhan Allah Season 2?

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we reported about actress Tunisha Sharma being likely to be finalized as the female protagonist in the second season of Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah

(Read here: Tunisha Sharma to play the lead in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah Season 2?).

Now, TellyChakkar has learned that talented actor Adnan Khan, who gained immense popularity with his character portrayal as Kabir, will mostly be retained for the second season as well.

There were reports about Adnan quitting the show. However, our sources inform that Adnan is still shooting for the daily, and the makers are keen to have him on board for the second installment also.

Moreover, we have heard that the ongoing season’s shoot is expected to end by mid-month.

We tried reaching out the actor, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Ishq Subhan Allah Season two will produced by Zee TV’s in-house production house Essel Vision.

