Adnan Khan talks about his dream role, reveals he would never participate in Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah, which aired on Zee TV, was a popular daily serial. With its unique storyline, the show had managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. It features Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh in lead roles.

The characters of Kabir and Zara had become household names, and the audiences loved the chemistry between the duo.

Adnan did full justice to the role with his excellent acting chops.

Fans miss watching him on screen and hope to see him back soon.

(ALSO READ: DISAPPOINTING NEWS for Pandya Store’s Dev aka Akshay Kharodia’s female fans; actor is in a RELATIONSHIP)

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adnan Khan and asked him his dream role. The actor said that he would love to do a role like the lead in Rockstar and that character is definitely a dream role for any actor.

He also said that would like to play the role of Riz Ahmed from the Hollywood movie Sound of Metal, as the way he performed is inspiring.

We also asked him whether he is open to doing any reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, to which Adnan said that he wouldn’t do Bigg Boss because he doesn’t like the concept of the show and he cannot be locked in the house for three months without doing anything productive.

But he said that he was open to doing Khatron Ke Khiladi as it a cool show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ASLO READ: Makers of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya had planned a mahasangam but due to this reason it got shelved)