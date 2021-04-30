Adnan Khan talks about the similarities between him and his character Kabir, reveals the connection that audiences shared with Zara and Kabir

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah, which aired on Zee TV, was a popular daily serial. With its unique storyline, the show had managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. It features Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh in lead roles.

The characters of Kabir and Zara had become household names, and the audiences loved the chemistry between the duo.

Adnan did full justice to the role with his excellent acting chops.

Fans miss watching him on screen and hope to see him back soon.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adnan Khan and asked him what is the similarity he sees between him and Kabir, to which the actor said that there are quite a few similarities. They are both family men and religious.

( ALSO READ : Here’s how Adnan Khan spends his time on the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah )

We also asked him about the one factor that the audiences connected with in Zara and Kabir’s love story, to which the actor said that when he and Eisha essayed the characters, they made them seem real, and that stood out.

He also credits the director of the show and says that they didn’t follow the typical television pattern and tried to show something different. The director allowed the actors to do the act in their own style. That was fun and worked for the audience.

Well, no doubt that the love story of Zara and Kabir did look real, and no wonder the audiences connected to it as the actors did full justice to the characters.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ASLO READ: Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan to be seen in UNIQUE avatar in his NEXT)