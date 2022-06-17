Adorable! Anupamaa's Samar and Sara are finally fallen in love with each other, Here's a proof

Anuj and Anupamaa bring Choti Anu home, the family members are not ready to understand their reason to really adopt a child at this age

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 19:34
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Also read KYA BAAT HAI! Anupama beats Jethalal, Sai, Sirat, and Imlie to become the number one fiction character on television

As we love, it is brewing between Samar and Sara and fans are loving their chemistry. Here is a romantic dance by the actors Paras Kalnawat and Alma Hussein. Take a look at their amazing video and some dovey dovey moments.  

Check out the video

Also read EXCLUSIVE! #MaAn bring Choti Anu home; Pakhi drops the major bomb of wanting to marry Adhik in StarPlus' Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode we see that, Anuj and Anupamaa bring Choti Anu home, the family members are not ready to understand their reason to really adopt a child at this age. On the other hand, Pakhi drops a bomb by revealing that she wants to marry Adhik. Both the families and Anupamaa are taken aback listening to Pakhi's demand, is Adhik ready to marry? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Adorable! Anupamaa's Samar and Sara are finally fallen in love with each other, Here's a proof
