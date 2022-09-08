Adorable! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare aka Rishi and Lakshmi give us a romantic vibe, symbolise love like Radha-Krishna | Deets inside

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 20:40
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

As earlier reported, the star cast of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi viz... Rish and Lakshmi are going to join Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan on the special occasion of the Govinda-Janmashtami grand affair. There will be a lot of fun time, dhamaal, and lots more in the upcoming episodes of the serial.

But here in this piece article, we bring to you a glimpse wherein we show you a romantic gesture of #RishMi for this grand occasion!

Rohit took to his social media and collaborated with Aishwarya and shared the pictures wherein they both are decked up in the avatars of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha respectively.

He captioned the pictures as, “Krishna & Radha.”

Take a peek!

Well, in their pictures actors and friends Aman Gandhi aka Ayush, Ankit Bhatia aka Balwinder, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Manav Gohil, Munira Kudrati aka Shalu, Aditi Shetty aka Sonia and many fans have shared their responses.

Well, what is your take on their look?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay tuned with tellychakkar.com

Latest Video