Adorable! Bharti Singh's pregnancy glow is unmissable

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Bharti Singh announced her pregnancy some time ago. She is presently seen as the host of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actors keep the audience entertained with their fun banter. Bharti is also seen having fun with the judges of the show. She recently shared her pregnancy photoshoot along with her husband.

Bharti Singh is looking stunning and seems like she is losing weight in the healthiest way possible in her pregnancy and one cannot miss that mommy glow on her face.

Have a look.Bharti Singh looks RADIANT as she poses with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa; fans can't get over her 'mommy glow' [VIEW PICS]

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in Goa on December 3, 2017, and ever since then their unusual chemistry is something that leaves the fans going aww over them.

They want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that they get ample time to spend with their bundle of joy.

Credits: Bollywood Life

