ADORABLE: Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali better known as ‘JAY-VEERU’ have a hearty REUNION!

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian met in the Bigg Boss 15 house and instantly bonded. They became thick friends in no time.

Their fans loved watching their entertaining moments during the jungle theme episodes. But things started to fall apart between the two friends due to misunderstandings. However, Jay and Vishal have buried the hatchet and are back to being friends.

According to media reports, Jay and Vishal bonded really well and chatted like brothers when they met on February 19. They duo spent some good time together and also clicked pictures with each other. Jay and Vishal both reunited recently after Bigg Boss 15 where they met at the latter's house in Mumbai with their partners.

Vishal's girlfriend Payal Shetty also accompanied him to meet Jay and his family. Jay's wife Mahhi and Priya also joined them.

