Adorable! Celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee reveal their baby’s face, See post

MUMBAI: Television actors Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed their first child, Lianna, this year in the month of April have finally revealed their baby’s face to their fans on their social media.

The famous television actors Gurmeet and Debina shared an adorable post in which they were seen holding their newborn baby Lianna in their hands and kissing her on the forehead as they revealed her face for the first time.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Aparna Dixit on her character in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa: I would not call myself negative with how the storyline is now progressing

Debina and Gurmeet both captioned the post “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face.”

As soon as they shared the post many of their television friends commented on the post, celebrities like Kishwer wrote “cuteness ”, Poppy Jabbal wrote “So cute”, even Karan Singh Chhabra commented, “She s clearly Got the best of genes ! Bohot sara pyar from chachu”.Anita Hassanandani, and Munmun Dutta, also showered their love in the comments.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Aparna Dixit on her character in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa: I would not call myself negative with how the storyline is now progressing

Even Debina and Gurmeet’s fans showered their love for the post. One of the fans wrote “Most beautiful and most sweet family forever”, another fan commented “Wow maşalah so beautiful” and one more person wrote “Most beautiful girl in world”.

Credit: ETimes