Adorable! Check out the similarity between Kinjal and Anupamaa

Baa asks Barkha to take off her sandals and then come in but she says that she has worn the saree as per her heels.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 15:08
anupama-kinjal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Also read Anupamaa: Must Read! Anupamaa introduces Barkha to Rakhi

As we have seen the current tack is revolving around God Bharai of Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah. Kinjal's God bharai is very special as she is wearing the same saree as Anupamaa wore during her pregnancy of Pakhi. Take a look at this amazing picture

Check out the pic

Also read Anupamaa: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Anuj hugs Anupamaa

Baa asks Barkha to take off her sandals and then come in but she says that she has worn the saree as per her heels.

Baa knows how to get Barkha down on the floor from the first floor.

Finally, Barkha agrees and takes off her chappal, and walks into the house. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 15:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh NO! Kiara chats with Srinivas on the Dating App
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Why Ram has HIRED Priya's sister Sandy in his company even after the bitter past in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly entertaining the viewers with its...
Exclusive! Baalveer Returns actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Shocking! ‘Daadi Kitna Jhooth Bol Rahi hai’ Netizens slams Neetu Kapoor on this statement
MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry, the...
Adorable! Check out the similarity between Kinjal and Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
ARYLIE GOALS! Aryan and Imlie to have a romantic dance performance in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
Recent Stories
Aarna Bhadoriya
Exclusive! Baalveer Returns actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Latest Video