ADORABLE! Ever wondered what your beloved Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly looked like as a BABY? Here’s your ANSWER

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj returning for Samar and Dimple’s wedding.
Anupama became a pathbreaking show and Rupali Ganguly became the beacon of hope for women in India who consider her to be an inspiration. Women are willing to take second chances and it is okay to start afresh; this is something our viewers are willing to ponder upon and accept.

Rupali Ganguly is currently the name on every tongue belonging to fans of Indian Television and the show has given her a well deserved fame.

Recently, we came across a picture shared by her husband Ashwin Verma and adorably captioned it as, “You and I forever! ”

Check out:

 

 

So that’s how adorable Rupali was in her childhood! Rupali too shared the picture on her story and the two truly appear to be soulmates.

Vajani Aneri, who is Rupali’s good friend also commented on the same, exclaiming how cute the two looked!

Check out:

