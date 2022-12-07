Adorable! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3’s Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam turn ROMANTIC on the sets | DEETS Inside

Recently, Reem and Zain took to their social media accounts wherein they were seen romancing each other. Read to know more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 19:07
Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Also read: Fanaa - Ishq Mein marjawan 3: OMG! Pakhi comes to know that Tara’s Mr.Einstein is Agastya

Fans indeed love the chemistry between Zain and Reem as Agastya and Paakhi and that is why their lovers call them #AaKhi.

Not only their chemistry is adored but also their looks make fans go gaga over them.

Recently, Reem and Zain took to their social media accounts wherein they were seen romancing each other. Watch the video to know more.

Have a look!

Talking about their show, and as earlier reported, Pakhi’s life is going to be very troublesome ahead because Tara has unknowingly met her father, Agastya. As Tara calls Agastya just before Pakhi leaves the city, Pakhi gets totally shaken when she sees Agastya. Thus, she hides from Agastya and cries her heart out recalling their old bond of love. The situation is going to get worse for Pakhi after this because finally, Pakhi finds that Tara's Mr Einstein is none other than her father, Agastya. Pakhi falls into a big dilemma because of Agastya and Tara's meeting.

Also read: Amazing! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3’s Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam turn kids; spend their fun time This way | Deets Inside

Well, what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your views.

Till then keep reading space for more news and gossip.

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 19:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! Mohit Malik's fans are going crazy over THIS post from the actor
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the handsome hunks in the entertainment industry, who made his television debut in '...
Exclusive! Karan Khandelwal to be part of ‘Bindiya Sarkar’ on Dangal Tv
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the Tellyworld. We are always at the forefront of...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Adhik is yet to see more wrath of Toshu and his overprotectiveness towards Pakhi' Aashish Mehrotra gets CANDID about the current tracks of Anupamaa
Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are breathtaking and...
OMG! Meet this sleeping beauty on the sets of Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Interesting! Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating THIS Bollywood actor post her break-up with Ishaan Khatter
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who has recently ended her rumoured relationship with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar, is now making...
BIG Revelation! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi purchased Rifle worth Rs 4 lakh to kill Salman Khan, details inside
MUMBAI: It is a known fact that noted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi,...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday Ishaan Khatter
Interesting! Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating THIS Bollywood actor post her break-up with Ishaan Khatter
Latest Video