Adorable! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3’s Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam turn ROMANTIC on the sets | DEETS Inside

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Fans indeed love the chemistry between Zain and Reem as Agastya and Paakhi and that is why their lovers call them #AaKhi.

Not only their chemistry is adored but also their looks make fans go gaga over them.

Recently, Reem and Zain took to their social media accounts wherein they were seen romancing each other. Watch the video to know more.

Have a look!

Talking about their show, and as earlier reported, Pakhi’s life is going to be very troublesome ahead because Tara has unknowingly met her father, Agastya. As Tara calls Agastya just before Pakhi leaves the city, Pakhi gets totally shaken when she sees Agastya. Thus, she hides from Agastya and cries her heart out recalling their old bond of love. The situation is going to get worse for Pakhi after this because finally, Pakhi finds that Tara's Mr Einstein is none other than her father, Agastya. Pakhi falls into a big dilemma because of Agastya and Tara's meeting.

