Adorable! Fans love Ram Kapoor and Priya’s cute fights in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has picked up pace. The new Ram and Priya have finally managed to make space for themselves in the hearts of the viewers. Currently, the storyline of the show is of Disha Parmar aka Priya meeting with an accident. After being in the hospital, she has now returned home and Mr Kapoor wants to make sure that Priya gets his full attention.

Also Read:WOW! This is what happens behind the camera when Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar are prepping for a crucial scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

In the new promo of the show, we see Ram Kapoor trying to make Priya comfortable. He insists that she lets him help her, however, being the independent Naari, Priya resists. Mr. Kapoor then goes on a hilarious rant over how she does not consider him responsible enough. Later, Mr. Kapoor is unable to find his medicines and Priya comes to his rescue. In the end he says, 'Mein khud ke khud kar sakta hoon' and she responds by saying, 'lagta nahi hai'. This taunt has left their fans laughing hard.

Also Read:OMG! Vedika aka Reena Aggarwal catches Disha Parmar off-guard on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 sets, the latter's reaction is UNMISSABLE

A user wrote, “priya will be priya only ..... and ram is impossible ... and this was not surprise at all because of nawaz ... and sbs ... full ep telecasted before only ...#BALH2 #BadeAchheLagteHain2”, while another user wrote, “Areyyy Priya give this bachhu bhav!! Such cuties these two are! ”

A third user wrote, “Priya's Taunt at the end'Lahtha nahi hai'”.

Well, will Priya and Ram come close between these sweet nok-jhoks? And what happens to the letter that Priya hid under the pillow? We can only wait and watch.

Credit: BollywoodLife







