Adorable! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast gives farewell party to this costar, Deet inside

Sai stands silent in trauma when Pakhi jerks her in anger and accuses her of killing Samrat and pushing her to death.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.  

As we have seen in the current track Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh is dead in the show. While fans speculate he is leaving the show. Here are some pictures wherein we can see the entire cast is seen celebrating farewell party for Yogendra. Take a look at their adorable pictures and videos. 

Check out the video

In the upcoming track, poor Sai stands silent in trauma when Pakhi jerks her in anger and accuses her of killing Samrat and pushing her to death.

Now, it would be highly intensified to see if Chavans will support Sai or if they will also blame her. 

