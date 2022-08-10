Adorable! Kal No Na Ho’s Sweetu aka Delnaaz Irani enjoys vacation with Boyfriend, check out

Delnaaz Irani is a popular actress; we have seen her in many projects across the mediums of TV and movies. The actress faced many difficulties in her life but is now living happily with her boyfriend.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 11:17
Delnaaz Irani

MUMBAI: This is another story for our readers, knowing how much they love to keep up with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Also read: Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month

Delnaaz Irani is a popular actress; we have seen her in many projects across the mediums of TV and movies. The actress faced many difficulties in her life but is now living happily with her boyfriend.

Presently, Delnaaz is out with her boyfriend DJ Percy and her mother. The actress had previously shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram stories, showcasing her romantic and fun time on the holiday. One of the pictures show Delnaaz chilling in the pool with her boyfriend. They were both posing romantically in each others’ arms.

Another picture showed them with a site in the background of a hilly, mountainous terrain. Some pictures also showed Delnaaz with her mother. The actress is in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend who is 10 years younger to her but are still very much in love with each other.

Delnaaz is divorced with her husband Rajeev Paul and they had been together for 14 years. After being separated from her husband, Delnaaz is now happy with Percy.

We have seen Delnaaz is films like Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha, Pyaar Mein Twist, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and most known as Sweetu Kapoor from Kal Ho Na Ho. She has an extensive portfolio of television shows as well and her recent daily soap, she was seen in was Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

Also read: Anupamaa: Opposition! Malti Devi will be a wall between Anuj and Anupama and stop them from uniting?

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Credits: Aaj Tak

Delaaz Irani TV news Sweetu Kal Ho Na Ho movies OTT TellyChakkar boyfriend vacation Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 11:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
SURPRISING! Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other on Instagram but Neil Bhatt still follows Ayesha
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.Ghum Hai Kisikey...
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC
MUMABI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy with the promotions of their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A...
Wow! Siddharth Malhotra fulfils husband duty and gives perfect couple goals
MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Malhotra is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema, the actor has created...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are in bottom two in the elimination task; one of them to get eliminated from the show?
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Anupama and Anuj sort their differences; the latter refuses to divorce her and end the marriage
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
latter's reply is EPIC
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC
Latest Video
Related Stories
to get eliminated from the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are in bottom two in the elimination task; one of them to get eliminated from the show?
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUST READ! Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s sister Saniya Touqeer shares a post revealing her GRIEVANCES; tired of people leaving comments on her poems about issues around Sumbul
Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Bekaboo co-stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh are more than just friends? Here's the truth
Sidharth Shukla
What! Sidharth Shukla’s doppelganger fails to impress netizens, they say “kuch bhi yaar had hogai”
Shocking! Soundarya Sharma reveals the reason why she broke up with Gautam Vig and why things didn't work out between them
Shocking! Soundarya Sharma reveals the reason why she broke up with Gautam Vig and why things didn't work out between them
zohaib siddiqui
Exclusive! Imlie fame Zohaib Siddiqui opens up about the show, his co-stars and more, check out