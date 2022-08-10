Adorable! Kal No Na Ho’s Sweetu aka Delnaaz Irani enjoys vacation with Boyfriend, check out

MUMBAI: This is another story for our readers, knowing how much they love to keep up with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Delnaaz Irani is a popular actress; we have seen her in many projects across the mediums of TV and movies. The actress faced many difficulties in her life but is now living happily with her boyfriend.

Presently, Delnaaz is out with her boyfriend DJ Percy and her mother. The actress had previously shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram stories, showcasing her romantic and fun time on the holiday. One of the pictures show Delnaaz chilling in the pool with her boyfriend. They were both posing romantically in each others’ arms.

Another picture showed them with a site in the background of a hilly, mountainous terrain. Some pictures also showed Delnaaz with her mother. The actress is in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend who is 10 years younger to her but are still very much in love with each other.

Delnaaz is divorced with her husband Rajeev Paul and they had been together for 14 years. After being separated from her husband, Delnaaz is now happy with Percy.

We have seen Delnaaz is films like Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha, Pyaar Mein Twist, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and most known as Sweetu Kapoor from Kal Ho Na Ho. She has an extensive portfolio of television shows as well and her recent daily soap, she was seen in was Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

