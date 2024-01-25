Adorable: Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Manasi Joshi Roy pays a SPECIAL VISIT on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si; Here’s why…

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus is an off-beat show. The current drama is on its peak as Vandana and Kunal are trying to be a family and take care of Tara, the reason why they got married. The characters are played by Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles.

Mohit and Sayli share a good working relationship and they often make fun reels together on the sets of the show. It was only recently that Mohit shared how amid the hectic shoot schedule, shooting for such light hearted things on social media serves as a breather for actors.

Well, while the actors were busy shooting for the show, there was a surprise visitor on the sets who cheered and brought a smile to everybody's faces.

Well, it is none other than Manasi Joshi Roy who is currently a part of Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. It seems that Manasi was shooting for her show close to their set and decided to visit them. Sheeba Akashdeep took to her social media handle to post a picture with her and Mohit, who was also a part of the picture, posted the same on his social media handle too!

