Adorable: Meet Paras Kalnawat’s new off-screen BFF from the sets of Kundali Bhagya!

Kundali Bhagya is enthralling spectators with its numerous turns and twists and winning a lot of love.

The Luthra family starts making plans for Kavya's wedding in the most recent episode. Preeta also visits the Luthra house again, but she is unable to recall anyone from her background. Zee5 is where viewers may catch the show's captivating developments. Known for his portrayal of Samar in Anupamaa, Paras left the program in the middle of production and went on to land Rajveer Luthra in the television serial Kundali Bhagya, joining the cast after a notable generational shift.

The personable and well-liked actor Paras Kalnawat has a sizable following because of his standout performances.

His social media presence, where he routinely posts candid photos of himself with co-stars like Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Anjum Fakih, clearly demonstrates his friendship with them. The show's devoted followers are buzzing and anticipating that Paras just shared some new pictures of his new buddy.

Paras shares an excellent relationship with everyone on the sets of the show. His bonding with Shraddha Arya speaks volumes through his social media handle. They keep sharing fun reels and posting pictures on their respective social media handles and are pure friendship goals!

Now, Paras seems to have made yet another closest pal on the sets of the show in the form of Akanksha Juneja!

Paras shared a series of pictures on his social media handle which were a visual treat:

