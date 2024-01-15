Adorable: Mohit Malik celebrates his birthday on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si! (Watch Video)

Mohit has resumed shooting for the show as the cast got together in a vanity van and had a cake cutting ceremony.
Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is a known name in the industry. He needs no introduction.

He has done an array of work on television and has been a part of shows in the likes of Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Phulwa. (Also Read: Loveable! Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik captivate fans through their Candid Clicks; Never fail to enthral everyone)

He made his debut with Miilee on Star Plus and there has been no stopping for him thereon. He is currently a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus.  

Mohit celebrated his birthday on January 11 with his family and close friends. He was seen in Goa enjoying food and drinks by the beach with his wife Aditi and friends. Aditi had wished Mohit on his birthday in a post which read: ‘Thank you for us, thankyou. Wishing you the most happy, happy birthday ever’. A lot of Mohit’s industry friends in the likes of Anjali Anand, Sayli Salunkhe and others also took to their social media handles to wish Mohit happy birthday.

And now it seems that Mohit has resumed shooting for the show as the cast got together in a vanity van and had a cake cutting ceremony.

Take a look:

Doesn’t that look like a fun birthday celebration?

Show your love for Mohit in the comments section below! TellyChakkar wishes Mohit a happy belated birthday and a blessed life ahead. (Also Read: Exclusive! Mohit Malik talks about his bond with co – star Sayli Salunkhe and reveals the challenging part of playing Kunal )

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood movies and OTT projects.

About Author

