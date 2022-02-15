ADORABLE: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh share the CUTEST MOMENTS of their son Sufi as he turns 1!

MUMBAI: Earlier on February 13, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee shared a perfect family portrait with Sufi.

They made for a lovely family in the picture as they posed for a happy click against a vibrant background of colourful balloons. The photo has Jankee and Nakuul smiling the brightest while dressed in their casuals. Meanwhile, baby Sufi looks like a handsome young boy, smartly dressed in formals.

Sharing the adorable picture with fans, Nakuul wrote, “The boy & his folks taking a breath after completing 365 gorgeous days around the ”

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh celebrated the first birthday of their baby boy Sufi on February 3. A week after the celebrations, the couple has dropped an adorable video giving a glimpse into their little boy’s birthday party with his closest ones.

The video shared by Jankee and Nakuul is a compilation of some of the cutest clips of Sufi from his birthday celebration. The couple decided to release the video on Valentine’s Day for their ‘forever valentine’ aka Sufi. Alongside the video, they wrote, “Our Forever love Celebrating Sufi with humans closest to him and all things he loves… @babysufim #happy1stbirthday #forevervalentine #SufiandMaa”

Isn’t that cute?

