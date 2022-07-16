Adorable! Natasa Stankovic’s latest post elicits a response from former BF Aly Goni; details inside

MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry.

Also read: Love Is In The Air! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are setting the perfect couple-goals with their PDA moments

The actress made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

On the personal front, the actress is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya. She has time and again set major family goals for her fans and followers. She is quite active on social media and often shares adorable pictures with her husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya.

Her latest post on Instagram is super adorable and it will instantly melt your heart. It sees Natasa Stankovic bonding with her son over a workout session. Yes, you read that right. The video sees the mother-son duo doing different types of exercises and netizens are all hearts for this video.

Natasa Stankovic’s video has won over the heart of actor Aly Goni, too.

For the uninitiated, Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic were once in a relationship. Though they have parted ways and moved on in their respective lives, they share a cordial relationship with each other. The former couple even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and wowed everyone with their performance.

