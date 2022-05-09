Adorable! Netizens share their amazing reactions as Tejasswi comments 'Mine' under Karan Kundrra's post

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Karan Kundrra and alluring Tejasswi Prakash grabbed everyone’s attention during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple is still in the limelight, because of their adorable relationship.

Since the time of Bigg Boss 15, people have always tagged them as 'Tejran' and see them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town.

They both fell in love inside the house of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Undoubtedly, both the actors Karan and Tejasswi, who are currently the most loved couple in the television industry, are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on their social media handle respectively.

Talking about their journey in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi turned out to be the winner of the show but her equation with Shamita Shetty was the topic of the tinsel town, whereas Karan's equation with Pratik Sehajpal who might enter Naagin 6 and was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, had grabbed everyone's attention.

During the show, the duo addressed each other with special names such as 'Sunny' for Karan and 'Laddoo' for Tejasswi.

Also read: Adorable! Tejasswi Prakash gets brutally injured and Karan Kundrra doesn't waste any time to pamper her, check out

The paparazzi call them Bhabhi and Jiju very frequently when are they both are spotted at a location. Recently, Karan was present on the sets of Naagin 6, where Tejasswi celebrated digital Raksha Bandhan with her brothers. Also, him caring for her when she was brutally injured was quite adorable.

Also, on the other hand, on social media, we saw a cute moment where Tejasswi was seen posing with her and Karan’s mother alongside Bappa.

Many videos have gone viral over social media where Karan Kundrra is seen visiting Tejasswi Prakash’s set – Naagin 6.

Not only these, but also their PDA caters a lot of headlines. Recently, their romance too had given everyone the couple goals where Tejasswi was decked up in an Orange dress while Karan looked handsome in a brown jacket.

Their fans are waiting to see the duo get married but it seems that their wait will be a little longer due to the hectic schedule of Tejasswi.

But today, the duo captures a lot of audience attention with one of the recent posts Karan where Tejasswi's comment stole everyone’s heart.

Karan uploaded a picture where he is wearing a peach blazer jacket. He captioned the picture, “I’m coming for everything they think I can’t have..! #HarMaidanFateh.”

Well, on this particular post, Tejasswi’s commented, “Mine.”

After seeing this, the fans cannot keep calm and they took to their Twitter handles and gave their amazing reactions!

Somedays ago, the fans celebrated their 10-month as well

