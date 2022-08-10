Adorable! Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik’s SPECIAL note for beau Kanwar Dhillon will bring you to tears, check out

The show is currently focusing on Shweta’s manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a Seven year leap and all the Pandya brothers are living different lives. However, now, since the brothers are back, Shweta has started manipulating their children.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 16:20
Alice Kaushik

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time, we bring to you Alice Kaushik’s special note for Kanwar Dhillon. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. The audience loves the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member.

Also read: Pandya Store: Finally! Dhara makes her final move against Shweta?

The show is currently focusing on Shweta’s manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a Seven year leap and all the Pandya brothers are living different lives.

Here, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kuashik found love and have been together for a while now. Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have confirmed their relationship a while back and their fandoms love the couple and shower a lot of love on them. They ship them together as- KDice or Shivi.

Kanwar recently celebrated his birthday and was wished and joined by his industry friends. However, the most special birthday wish for the birthday boy was from his girlfriend and it will bring you down to a mushy mess.

Check out!

Here’s what Kanwar had to say about her wish!

122

It doesn’t so often happen that people find true love in such an organic way and it has been a gradual process for the fans to see one of their favorite couples going so strong.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Star Plus’s Pandya Store completes 700 epsidoes! Check out this video from their onset celebrations

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Pandya Store TV news Star Plus Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon K-Dice Shiva Raavi Shivi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj makes Anupama leave the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Masterchef India 7: Amazing! Chef Ranveer Brar spills the beans on the 3 T’s of Biryani to get the best dish
MUMBAI :Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back...
Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb
MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The...
Exclusive! This Martyr’s Day, Zee TV actors Ashi Singh and Namish Taneja talk about the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru
MUMBAI: On March 23, 1930, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the Britishers in...
Adorable! Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik’s SPECIAL note for beau Kanwar Dhillon will bring you to tears, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time, we bring to you Alice Kaushik’s...
Recent Stories
to become most valued celeb
Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

Latest Video

Related Stories
of Biryani to get the best dish
Masterchef India 7: Amazing! Chef Ranveer Brar spills the beans on the 3 T’s of Biryani to get the best dish
Ashi Singh and Namish Taneja
Exclusive! This Martyr’s Day, Zee TV actors Ashi Singh and Namish Taneja talk about the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru
Santa Sarmah
Santa Sarmah of Assam aces renowned Chef Manish Mehrotra’s puzzling "Mystery Box Challenge" at the 'Finale Ki Journey' on ‘MasterChef India’
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Angad To Confess His Love For Sahiba In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann?
Manav Gohil and Aishwarya Khare
Exclusive! This Martyr’s Day, Zee TV actors Manav Gohil and Aishwarya Khare talk about the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh,Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru
Shakti Anand
Popular actor Shakti Anand joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra