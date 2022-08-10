Adorable! Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik’s SPECIAL note for beau Kanwar Dhillon will bring you to tears, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time, we bring to you Alice Kaushik’s special note for Kanwar Dhillon. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. The audience loves the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member.

The show is currently focusing on Shweta’s manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a Seven year leap and all the Pandya brothers are living different lives.

Here, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kuashik found love and have been together for a while now. Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have confirmed their relationship a while back and their fandoms love the couple and shower a lot of love on them. They ship them together as- KDice or Shivi.

Kanwar recently celebrated his birthday and was wished and joined by his industry friends. However, the most special birthday wish for the birthday boy was from his girlfriend and it will bring you down to a mushy mess.

Check out!

Here’s what Kanwar had to say about her wish!

It doesn’t so often happen that people find true love in such an organic way and it has been a gradual process for the fans to see one of their favorite couples going so strong.

