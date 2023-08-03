Adorable! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon’s This gesture for Alice Kaushik will leave you swooning, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. The real life love birds from the show- Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon share a great chemistry with each other and now, Kanwar’s special gesture for Alice will melt your heart.

Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. The audience loves the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member.

The show is currently focusing on Shweta’s manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a Seven year leap and all the Pandya brothers are living different lives.

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have confirmed their relationship a while back and their fandoms love the couple and shower a lot of love on them.

Now, Alice Kaushik recently got injured and has hurt her leg, for which, she has to wear a knee belt to support her leg. Kanwar Dhillon is now taking Alice to work, given her condition.

Alice posted a story showing the same and we are sure their fans would love to see how Kanwar takes care of Alice.

Check out!

What do you think of this duo?

