ADORABLE! Paras Kalnawat seems to be a complete Momma’s Boy; his birthday wish for his Mother will definitely melt your HEART

Paras Kalnawat is a talent and the masses and the TV industry have seen him succeeding now. He is doing well in the show and recently even gifted himself a new car. Before Kundali Bhagya happened, he was seen in Anupamaa as Samar and later joined in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 18:08
paras

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is a show that has been amongst the most popular and loved shows of all time. The pair of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience and after Dheeraj quit the show last year, Shakti Arora entered. The show has had a steady run and recently went through a major twist with the show taking a generational leap. After that, some new entries marked the show and actors like Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali joined the star cast of the show.

Also read: INSPIRING! Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat is a TRUE GENTLEMAN, here’s proof

Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering stories and news to our readers and keep them updated and entertained with the happenings around Tinsel Town.

Paras Kalnawat is a talent and the masses and the TV industry have seen him succeeding now. He is doing well in the show and recently even gifted himself a new car. Before Kundali Bhagya happened, he was seen in Anupamaa as Samar and later joined in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as one of the contestants.

Paras is winning hearts as Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya and seems like there is no stopping him.

Now, another tidbit about the actor is that he seems to be close to his mom Anita Kalnawat, and can be a complete momma’s boy. On the occasion of her birthday, Paras penned down a beautiful note and we couldn’t stop the wide smile that gripped our face.

Check out:

 


He captioned the post as, “What & where would I have been without you maa?
To the most beautiful women I know of, I wish & hope to make you proud everyday and I want you to see and experience every dream that papa has dreamt of for us. Thanks for making me the person I am today. Thanks for strictly keeping me away from girls till I entered college. You're somebody I'd never hide anything from. You know about my deepest secrets, my fears, my love, my lovers and everything that's part of my life.
Happy Birthday Maa. You know I Love You more than anything ”

 

The adorable post makes it clear he loves his mother more than anything in the world and they share a beautiful bond.

Some of Paras’s friends and co-stars also wished Anita a very happy birthday.

Check out:


Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad find quite an interesting ride on the sets of Kundali Bhagya! Find out what!

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Kundali Bhagya TV news story Preeta Luthra TellyChakkar Paras Kalnawat Balaji Baseer Ali Shaurya Palki Sana Sayyad Anjum Fakih Zee TV
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 18:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Exclusive! Actress Heer Achhra will be seen in Abbas Masatan’s next
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, digital and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Amba decides not to spare Virat for Satya's condition
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Rab Se Hai Dua: Mastermind! Ghazal collapses in Haider’s arms; accuses Dua of wrongdoing
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
ADORABLE! Paras Kalnawat seems to be a complete Momma’s Boy; his birthday wish for his Mother will definitely melt your HEART
MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is a show that has been amongst the most popular and loved shows of all time. The pair of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu arrives at Akshara’s home, Abhir happy to see his docman
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Abbas Masatan’s next
Exclusive! Actress Heer Achhra will be seen in Abbas Masatan’s next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vaibhavi Upadhayaya
Must-Read! Shivlekh Singh, Vaibhavi Upadhayaya, Jaspal Bhatti, and more TV actors tragically passed away in Car accidents! Read for More!
Tejasswi Prakash
THROWBACK! The time when netizens thought Tejasswi Prakash got ENGAGED to Karan Kundrra
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3
Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here!
Roshan Kapoor
Roshan Kapoor bids farewell to his show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!
Ayushi Khurana
Ayushi Khurana and the Crew of 'Ajooni' Make a Green Impact by quitting the usage of Plastic, Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future
Adaa Khan
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out