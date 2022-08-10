ADORABLE! Paras Kalnawat seems to be a complete Momma’s Boy; his birthday wish for his Mother will definitely melt your HEART

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is a show that has been amongst the most popular and loved shows of all time. The pair of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience and after Dheeraj quit the show last year, Shakti Arora entered. The show has had a steady run and recently went through a major twist with the show taking a generational leap. After that, some new entries marked the show and actors like Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali joined the star cast of the show.

Paras Kalnawat is a talent and the masses and the TV industry have seen him succeeding now. He is doing well in the show and recently even gifted himself a new car. Before Kundali Bhagya happened, he was seen in Anupamaa as Samar and later joined in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as one of the contestants.

Paras is winning hearts as Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya and seems like there is no stopping him.

Now, another tidbit about the actor is that he seems to be close to his mom Anita Kalnawat, and can be a complete momma’s boy. On the occasion of her birthday, Paras penned down a beautiful note and we couldn’t stop the wide smile that gripped our face.

He captioned the post as, “What & where would I have been without you maa?

To the most beautiful women I know of, I wish & hope to make you proud everyday and I want you to see and experience every dream that papa has dreamt of for us. Thanks for making me the person I am today. Thanks for strictly keeping me away from girls till I entered college. You're somebody I'd never hide anything from. You know about my deepest secrets, my fears, my love, my lovers and everything that's part of my life.

Happy Birthday Maa. You know I Love You more than anything ”

The adorable post makes it clear he loves his mother more than anything in the world and they share a beautiful bond.

Some of Paras’s friends and co-stars also wished Anita a very happy birthday.

