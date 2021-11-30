Adorable! Sunny Deol’s ‘Yaara O Yaara’ moves left the audience in splits on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

MUMBAI: A new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television. It showed Velle stars Karan Deol, Savant Singh Premi, and Visshesh Tiwari joining host Kapil Sharma on the stage.

Kapil asked Karan whose dancing style he emulates - his father Sunny Deol’s, his uncle Bobby Deol’s or his grandfather Dharmendra’s. Sunny then made a surprise appearance and poked fun at his dancing skills. “Isse achcha koi dance kar sakta hai (Can anyone dance better than this)?” he asked, as he recreated his now-famous Yaara O Yaara moves, leaving everyone in splits.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, and director Deevan Mujal to grace the show this weekend

Sunny could not help but laugh as Karan recreated his iconic ‘dhaai kilo ka haath’ line and Savant, in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha style hollered ‘Ashraf Ali’.

Sunny, Karan, and others came to promote their upcoming film, Velle, which is a remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura. The film marks Karan’s first collaboration with his uncle Abhay Deol and also stars Mouni Roy. It is set for a theatrical release on December 10.

Credit: Hindustan Times