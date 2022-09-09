Adorable! Take a look at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee’s engagement pics with her fiancé

TV actress Krishna Mukherjee who shot to popularity with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, exchanged rings with beau in Manali on September 8 in presence of her family and industry friends

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 14:29
MUMBAI: Actress Krishna Mukherjee, who shot to popularity with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, exchanged rings with beau in the hills on September 8. The actress looked pretty in a white gown and her fiance was dressed in his Navy uniform. Krishna kept her look simple, she kept her hair open and wore minimal makeup. She sported no jewellery and let her white gown do the talking. Her fiance also looked dapper in the Navy uniform.

 The couple looked simply breathtaking as they exchanged rings in the picturesque background of hills. After getting engaged, the couple danced together and also cut a beautiful white three-tier cake.

The engagement ceremony took place in the presence of just close family and friends as the actress wanted to keep it a close-knit affair. Krishna's co-stars and friends Aly Goni, Arjit Taneja, and Jasmin Bhasin were present at the occasion.

Krishna revealed that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and she instantly felt a connection. She had quoted saying as, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him. He isn’t used to my profession, so I am not sharing his name because he is a private person.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 14:29

