Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 22:20
Afreen

MUMBAI: Actress Afreen Alvi says that fashion, to her, means clothes that help you be more confident. She says that she loves styling herself well and keeping up with the trends. 

“For me, fashion is an everyday experiment with looks which gives you immense satisfaction and confidence. Following fashion trends is not actually exhausting for me because I am a shopaholic and I love styling. I love fashion. So yes, I would love to experiment with my dressing every day. I love that. And as an actor, it's not like forcing things. It's like you as an actor have to follow the protocols. And I like styling. I like going out and making a different presence. For me, it's like my hobby and I feel good when I do it,” she says.

Ask her what her go-to clothes are, and she says, “So my comfort clothes are long flowy dresses, beach dresses and trousers, loose T-shirts, maybe sets.” 

And for date night? “My favourites are dresses for a date night. I would pick a long or a short beautiful dress. It should be classy with a nice handbag, heels and open hair or maybe tied up hair,” she says.

Ask her if she is comfortable picking up a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to how she looks, and she says, “Yes, actually, I'll be comfortable because I'll be portraying that character, not Afreen Alvi. And yes, when it comes to acting, trying new dressing styles, trying new characters is always something very adventurous for me.”

She adds, “I would actually love to dress up like the character I'm playing only on the events related to my show. But I wouldn't mind a change once in a while.”

Afreen Alvi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 22:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, recently...
Abeer Singh Godhwani is excited about headlining the latest track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which highlights his onscreen love story
MUMBAI: Abeer Singh Godhwani plays the role of Kairav in one of TV longest running fiction Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai....
Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year
MUMBAI: Birthdays are always special and we all want to spend the day doing what we love the most. Avika Gor is no...
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
MUMBAI: Actress Afreen Alvi says that fashion, to her, means clothes that help you be more confident. She says that she...
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
MUMBAI: Aadesh Chaudhary earned his first salary when he was in class 12. The actor started modelling and got paid 1000...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupama Solanki
Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani
Abeer Singh
Abeer Singh Godhwani is excited about headlining the latest track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which highlights his onscreen love story
Avika
Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year
Aadesh Chaudhary
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
Prateik Chaudhary
Prateik Chaudhary leaves Sindoor Ki Keemat post leap: I still can’t believe season one is over… will miss everything about the show
Siddharth Joukani
Siddharth Joukani on how he got the web series Rafuchakkar