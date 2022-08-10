After 4 years, RadhaKrishn finally comes to an end; Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh shares their thoughts on the same

MUMBAI :RadhaKrishn is one of the most loved mythological dramas till date. It is finally coming to an end after successfully running for 4 years. This news has made fans and viewers all over sad as their show is coming to an end. Even the cast and crew were getting emotional over this. Lead actors of the show Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh got candid about the show coming to an end, their memories of the show, and more.

The actors even shared about how fans would visit them on-set and request them to not shut down the show. They further spoke about how grateful they were for being a part of this kind of a show and about the immense love of the audience. Recently, Sumedh shared a picture on his Instagram handle and wrote ‘Forever Grateful.’ Check out the post here:





In an interview with a prominent media portal, Sumedh was quoted saying, “Our show RadhaKrishn was like a sun which was beautiful during the sunrise and is equally beautiful when it is now the time for sunset. Till the time it was on air, it gave us everything and brought success in our lives. These last moments are very special and also the moments we spent during the scenes in all these years. All the spots on the sets have some unique memory and we will always cherish it. I feel blessed to be a part of the show and I know how big this opportunity has been for me. I gave my 100 percent to the show and I don’t anything better than RadhaKrishn can ever happen or come to my life.”

He further shared that ever since they found out that the show is going off-air, people have been messaging them and requesting them to not let it happen. Although fans knew that a day would come when the show would end, when the actual date of the series ending was announced, they were upset because they have been emotionally connected to the show. Sumedh concluded and said, “Today, I look calm and composed because I’ve been preparing for myself from the day I got to know the show is doing off-air. The last 10-12 days have been really tough for us as fans have been visiting us on sets and at our homes requesting us to not shut down the show. They tell us ‘hum kya dekhenge RadhaKrishn khatam hone ke baad’. It breaks our heart.”

Meanwhile, Mallika Singh opened up about her lovely 4 year journey and said, “The show started on a beautiful note and now it is ending on a beautiful note. A lot of hard work has gone into making this project. People loved the Krishna Gyaan but nobody can imagine the hard work that has gone into it. We have learnt a lot while working on the show and it is a huge deal for us that we are ending the show on a high point and on a beautiful note. I feel blessed that I got this opportunity and we worked hard on the show. There was a point in my life after I started playing Radha that I would understand and feel the emotions and that is a huge deal for me.”

She concluded saying, “Fans often drop on the sets to meet us. There’s a fan who has been coming on the sets for a long time and he recently got emotional as the show is ending. He was crying and shared with us that the show is everything for him and is a turning point in his life. Not only him, a lot of people have been saying this and it is a big thing for us as an artist. We can never pay off the love that we get from fans for RadhaKrishn. We can only work hard and try to keep everyone happy.”

The show ‘RadhaKrishn’ aired on Star Bharat.

