After 5 years, Krishna Kaul grows a beard for his new look in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s immensely popular primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya has kept its audience hooked with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir's (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The show has already impressed the audience courtesy of its intriguing storyline and relatable characters. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Ranbir is left heartbroken as the love of his life Prachi has got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik).

To give authenticity to a crucial sequence in the show, the lead actor Krishna Kaul has grown a beard for the first time in the last 5 years. Ever since he has joined the show, viewers have seen him in the clean shave look only. But Krishna, who believes in doing full justice to the script’s demand, has decided to grow a beard because his character needs to look serious and mature.

Krishna Kaul said, “I feel that a clean shave makes me look energetic and young, and even though I like it more, I am loving this new stubble beard look of mine. In fact, I am keeping a beard for the first time after moving to Mumbai. It is definitely a different look for me, and I am enjoying it since my character has become more serious. I also believe that over the years, I have grown with the show, and this beard is helping me illustrate Ranbir’s emotions and expressions better on-screen. In the past 5 years, I have stepped out clean shave every day, but seeing the compliments I have been receiving from my fans and followers for the current track, I might maintain it now personally as well.”

Well, Krishna is certainly pulling off the beard look like a pro!

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will watch how Ranbir has shattered after Prachi’s marriage with Akshay but is trying to get a hold of his emotions. But will he succeed? Will he ever get to know the real truth behind their marriage?



To know more, tune into Kumkum Bhagya every day at 9 pm, only on Zee TV