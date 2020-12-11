After Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli, fans want to see THIS contestant back in Bigg Boss 14 house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 has reached a stage where the contestants are giving tough competition to each other in order to survive in the house.

Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni were the latest contestants who got eliminated from the show.

Fans dearly missed them but Nikki and Aly's comeback on the show left everyone jumping with joy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's hilarious tweet on how she will react if asked about her experience on the show

Well, the game has taken a new turn with Aly and Nikki's entry on the show.

However, there is one more contestant whom the viewers are eagerly waiting to see back on the show. Any guesses who?

It is none other than everyone's favourite Pavitra Punia. Fans are now wanting the makers to get back Pavitra in the house. Also, they want Pavitra and Eijaz Khan's reunion on the show.

Pavitra shared many posts from her fan clubs on her Instagram account.

Take a look:

Well, the actress seems to have badly missing being in the house.

Do you want to see Pavitra back in Bigg Boss 14? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki is back in the house; tells Eijaz that he is playing the game well and not to trust anyone