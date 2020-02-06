After BB13, Madhurima Tuli set to announce her next project soon

News

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and was evicted just a few weeks back. The actress managed to hog all the limelight in the show with her constant fights with ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh. 

And now, Madhurima is in a chilled-out mode and is holidaying in Goa. The actress posted several pictures of her beachy vacay leaving the fans delighted. 

And now, in the latest post, Madhurima has shared an exciting piece of news. Madhurima revealed that it is fun to holiday and work at the same time. She also revealed that she will announce her next project soon.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Madhurima was all over the news, be it indulging into fights with ex-boyfriend Vishal or other inmates. 

On the work front, Vishal and Madhurima were previously seen together in Nach Baliye 9. She has previously been a part of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Shree, Parichay, Rang Badalti Odhani, Savitri Devi College and Hospital among others. 

Are you excited for Madhurima's next project? Tell us in the comments.

