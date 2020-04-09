After BB13, Sid-Shehnaaz, Asim-Himanshi, Paras-Mahira to be seen in THIS popular reality show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 gave every reason to binge-watch the show, all thanks to the wonderful participants who left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 was a controversial one but it also witnessed many wonderful moments which viewers will always remember.

The show saw three pairs who gained maximum attention of the viewers. They are Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. These pairs were inseparable throughout the show and their growing closeness raised several eyebrows.

Even after the show, these stars continue to gain attention for some or the other reason.

The latest we hear is that Sid-Sana, Asim-Himanshi, and Paras-Mahira have reportedly been offered Nach Baliye season 10.

Nach Baliye is one of the most popular celebrity dance reality shows which have witnessed top jodis of the small screen.

However, there is no official confirmation but if the news is true, it will be super entertaining to watch these pairs groove with each other. Also, fans would be delighted to see all six of them in another show after Bigg Boss 13.

