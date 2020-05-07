After Bhula Dunga, Shehnaaz Gill ANNOUNCES her NEXT PROJECT!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become a sensation not only on Television and Bollywood but a favourite among the netizens too!

The lady had the masses in awe of her cute and adorable antics and her bubbly nature in Bigg Boss 13 and ofcourse, her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was lauded. Well, after the show, we already know that there was a craze where the two actors were shipped with a name #SidNaaz. Looking at the craze and popularity, there was a music video churned out titled Bhula Dunga and the song crossed commendable number of hits in no time after it launched.

Well, Shehnaaz has now announce her next project on Instagram titled Keh Gayi Sorry.

She took to her social media handle to share the poster with a caption:

'So guys here is the poster of new upcoming song #kehgayisorry HOPE u will love it with @jassie.gill music @avvysra lyrics @nirmaan01' .

The teaser of the video releases tomorrow.