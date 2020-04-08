News

After Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras Chhabra to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

Paras Chhabra might be seen in popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
08 Apr 2020 04:55 PM

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is all over the news ever since he has participated in Bigg Boss 13. From his growing closeness to Mahira Sharma to his relationship going hunky-dory with ladylove Akansha Puri to his fights with the contestants. 

Paras managed to grab a lot of attention throughout his stint in the show and also won several hearts with his performance. 

Soon after Bigg Boss 13 got over, Paras was offered another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and the actor gave a nod for it. Paras signed this show in search of a perfect life partner. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge too proved to be quite an entertaining and controversial show. 

And now, we hear that after doing two back-to-back reality shows, Paras might be seen in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Yes, you heard it right!

However, there's no official confirmation but if its true then the diehard fans of Paras will get to see the adventurous side of him. 

Do you want to see Paras Chhabra in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

Tags Paras Chhabra Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Bigg Boss 13 Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Mahira Sharma Akansha Puri Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here