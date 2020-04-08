After Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras Chhabra to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is all over the news ever since he has participated in Bigg Boss 13. From his growing closeness to Mahira Sharma to his relationship going hunky-dory with ladylove Akansha Puri to his fights with the contestants.

Paras managed to grab a lot of attention throughout his stint in the show and also won several hearts with his performance.

Soon after Bigg Boss 13 got over, Paras was offered another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and the actor gave a nod for it. Paras signed this show in search of a perfect life partner. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge too proved to be quite an entertaining and controversial show.

And now, we hear that after doing two back-to-back reality shows, Paras might be seen in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Yes, you heard it right!

However, there's no official confirmation but if its true then the diehard fans of Paras will get to see the adventurous side of him.

Do you want to see Paras Chhabra in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Tell us in the comments.

