After breaking Virat Kohli’s records, MC Stan breaks Shah Rukh Khan’s record on social media

MUMBAI :MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 which came as a shock to the audience, the host Salman Khan and the rapper himself.

MC since the beginning of the show was very lost and hardly played the game, he was a part of the “Mandali” group that was formed by Sajid Khan and he was very close to Shiv and Abdu.

The rapper himself said on the show that he understood the game just two weeks back and began to play the game until then he was lost and didn’t understand anything.

But MC’s fan following is on another level and his fandoms crashed the other fan clubs and made him the winner of the show.

This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that someone who was hardly involved in the game or even played the game, has won the show.

MC, since he is out has been achieving milestones and breaking records everywhere.

MC had come to live a day before where he interacted with his fans and well-wishers and this time he broke all the records on social media including that of Shah Rukh Khan.

MC made a new record as more than 5,41,000 people joined his live session which is the highest for any Indian celebrity. By achieving this, he has defeated mega-star Shah Rukh Khan who earlier had around 255,000 views for his live session.

Well, seems to post the win MC is unstoppable and he creating new records and milestones for himself.

What do you think about MC’s popularity and the records he has been making?

