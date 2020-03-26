After breakup with Aaradhna Sharma, is MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Alfez Khaishagi in LOVE again?

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from pandemic Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring fresh updates from the entertainment industry for our avid readers.

TellyChakkar.com recently broke the news that MTV Splitsvilla X2 couple Alfez Khaishagi and Aaradhna Sharma broke up and announced the same on their respective Instagram handles.

Now, we have yet another interesting update about Alfez Khaishagi moving on in his life.

We happened to see that a certain Emily Hmbck is apparently quite close with Alfez. They have exchanged interesting conversations on social media which has left us thinking if they are dating already.



Armed with the piece of information we started our little research through which we got to know that Emily is a German based model residing in Goa. Sources close to Alfez suggested that they are quite fond of each other. But there has been no clarity on whether they are dating or not.

We tried contacting Alfez, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.