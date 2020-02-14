After breakup with Melvin Louis, Sana Khan REVEALS shocking screenshots

MUMBAI: Things are certainly not fine between actress Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis! They are no more together, and now the actress has shared some shocking screenshots.

They were much in love, so when they recently broke up, fans were shocked.

Sana has revealed the reason for her breakup and accused Melvin of cheating. She also said that she has been in depression ever since and is dealing with anxiety issues. Check out her post here.

Later, Sana took to her Instagram handle and shared some shocking screenshots that revealed ugly reports about Melvin. A verified account revealed it to her that Melvin had cheated on her and was spotted with some other actress three months back. However, the person did not disclose the other girl’s name but said that they met and talked on WhatsApp.

Check out the screenshots here:

On the work front, Sana made her acting debut with the adult Hindi film Yehi Hai High Society. Later, she worked in films like Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho and Halla Bol. She has also participated in various reality shows including Bigg Boss 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.