After classic whites, Jennifer Winget aka Maya is back with BOLD BLACK

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Oct 2019 08:14 PM

MUMBAI: We cannot help but get lost in the lush and glossy curves of Jennifer Winget’s delicious face. Very few words can bring out the precise magnificence of her 1000-watt smile. Her presence on the small screen is so powerful that she leaves the audience mesmerized.

The chiselled actress is set to enthrall her fans by playing the character of Maya once again in the new season of Beyhadh on Sony TV. This time, Maya will be all the more rebellious, dangerous, and vindictive.

The new season, produced by LSD Films, is a revenge drama that also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

From her acting to styling, the character of Maya received lot of appreciation from viewers.

In the last season, Jennifer flaunted outfits in the colour white. This time around, the diva will wear the colour black. As it is a revenge drama, the makers have decided to style her outfits in black.

Jennifer has revealed her new look as Maya for Beyhadh 2. The pictures have poise and boldness written all over them. One can’t just stop staring at her. Don’t believe us? Take a look!

