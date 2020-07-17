After concept change, Mahesh Pandey's new show ' Hum Ek Makan Ek Dukan' undergoes a title change

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is expected to go under a revamp and bring shows which are family entertaining. One of the shows that are expected to launch sometime soon is Mahesh Pandey’s next.

The show was earlier touted to be a family drama however the channel has now decided to change genre and make it a comedy drama. The cast had already shot in Banaras before the lockdown. However, we hear that channel has decided to scrap the entire shooting sequence and start afresh. There will also be few alterations in the star cast.

As per the latest development, we hear that along with the concept even the title of the show has also been changed. According to our sources, the show is now titled as ‘Guptaji Bachelor’.

The list of actors who will be seen in the show are Sonal Vengurlekar, Hiten Tejwani, Parineeta Borthakur, Rinku Dhawan and others.

As reported by us, the show will also star Main Bhi Ardhangini fame Aditi Rawat (Read here: Aditi Rawat roped in for Star Bharat’s Hum Ek Makan Ek Dukan).

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!