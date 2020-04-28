News

After Debina Bonnerjee, Mahhi Vij BECOMES Dayaben

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Apr 2020 01:44 PM

MUMBAI: The beautiful and gorgeous Mahhi Vij is one of the actresses who have the guts to call spade a spade. The actress recently welcomed motherhood by getting blessed with a baby girl named Tara.

In the midst of lockdown, the Balika Vadhu fame Mahhi is enjoying time with hubby Jay Bhanushali and daughter Tara. She has been keeping her fans entertained with her fun TikTok videos.

Recently, we saw actress Debina Bonnerjee imitating Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And now even Mahhi Vij has put up a video where she is seen mimicking Dayaben.

Take a look at the videos of both the actresses and let us know who you think can enact Daya to the best.

View this post on Instagram

Bolo bolo

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

Tags Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Debina Bonnerjee Mahhi Vij Dayaben Jay Bhanushali TikTok Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here