After Debina Bonnerjee, Mahhi Vij BECOMES Dayaben

MUMBAI: The beautiful and gorgeous Mahhi Vij is one of the actresses who have the guts to call spade a spade. The actress recently welcomed motherhood by getting blessed with a baby girl named Tara.

In the midst of lockdown, the Balika Vadhu fame Mahhi is enjoying time with hubby Jay Bhanushali and daughter Tara. She has been keeping her fans entertained with her fun TikTok videos.

Recently, we saw actress Debina Bonnerjee imitating Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And now even Mahhi Vij has put up a video where she is seen mimicking Dayaben.

Take a look at the videos of both the actresses and let us know who you think can enact Daya to the best.