After Dr. Haathi’s Exit, Popatlal Coaxes Jethaalal In Joining Him

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, viewers will see how Popatlal's plan to expose the black marketers nexus has received a setback. With Dr Haathi out of the equation and plan B in place, Popatlal is in a dilemma over continuing with carrying out the sting operation. But, just when it looks like the operation has come to a dead-end, Popatlal thinks of someone else from Gokuldhaam Society who might be able to help him in his mission. Realizing that Jethaalal who is smart, witty and bold could be the saviour of his sting operation, Popatlal makes a covert call to Jethaalal. Without telling him the real purpose of his call, Popatlal instead lures him to the resort under the promise of a big deal for Gada Electronics.

With the lockdown, Gada Electronics has not had much sales and Popatlal’s call makes Jethaalal extremely happy. The possibility of selling refrigerators and air-conditioners brings a twinkle to his eyes. However, his last such deal had gone sour when the owner of a hotel had tried to dupe him and was unwilling to pay up. This bad experience makes him a little apprehensive about entertaining such big orders. So, just to be doubly sure he takes his father – Champakklal and Bagha along to alert him if they find anything fishy.

Jethaalal is completely oblivious about Popatlal’s plan to include him in the sting operation. He is still thinking things over about how to go about cracking the deal. But eventually, Popatlal will have to tell him the real purpose of why he is at the resort and what Popatlal has in mind. How will Jethaalal react then? Will, he still go along with Popatlal and help him out or will he decline? Well, we’ll just wait to find that out. Meanwhile, Jethaalal is having a good time relaxing at the resort and to find out what happens next, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.