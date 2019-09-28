News

After Erica Fernandes, ex-bestie Charlie Chauhan missing from Parth Samthaan’s housewarming party

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Sep 2019 04:59 PM

MUMBAI: Television actor Parth Samthaan has become a national crush.

Anything and everything he does becomes news.

The actor was lately in the news for his 'changed relationship' with co-actress Erica Fernandes, who plays his love interest Prerna in Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

The rumours of their fall out intensified as Erica was missing from Parth’s housewarming party.

Well, the actor kept yet another party for his new house. It was attended by people from the industry who have been close to him, which included Abhilash Kumar and Karan Jothwani. Parth’s once best friend Charlie Chauhan was missing from the rocking evening.

Charlie and Parth were quite thick during MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan shoot. Charlie has also supported him regarding allegations of Parth and Niti Taylor’s (his co-actress in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan) disagreements.



There were rumours of Parth and Charlie’s friendship having turned sour.

Well, it seems like their friendship has indeed gone kaput.

We buzzed Charlie to know about her once BFF Parth, and she replied, 'I wouldn’t want to talk about it.'

The dynamics of friendships between actors have always been versatile. While some have stood the test of time, others have just faded.

We hope that the two resolves their issues soon.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
past seven days