After her health scare, Shireen Mirza jets off to Goa for Krishna Mukerjee and Chirag Batliwala's wedding

Shireen who is now fit and doing well has jetted off to Goa for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee’s wedding to her fiance Chirag Batliwala on 13th March.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 17:46
MUMBAI:Lead actress Shireen Mirza recently fainted while shooting for the show and was rushed to the hospital. Her worried fans have now got a confirmation from the actress’s husband Hasan Sartaj that all is well. He captioned his social media post, “To all the fans and well-wishers. Thank you for your love and prayers! By God's grace Shireen is stable and back at home now”

Shireen who is now fit and doing well has jetted off to Goa for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee’s wedding to her fiance Chirag Batliwala on 13th March. The couple got engaged last year and the wedding festivities officially began last month.

Shireen has shared a post on her Instagram handle where she is seen in a relaxed mood in Goa with hubby Hasan Sartaj.

Check out the post below;

Krishna had a super

fun bachelorette party for her friends last month where Shireen was also there. Take a look at pics here;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

