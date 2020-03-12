After Himanshu Bamzai, Ankit Gulati roped in for Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on Tellychakkar.com

It was only a while ago that we reported about actor Himanshu Bamzai has bagged Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn.

According to our sources, Himanshu will play the character of Yamraj in the show. He will soon be joining the cast of the show as Yamraj.He has been a part of projects like Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani, Namah and Shrimad Bhagvad.

According to our sources, actor Ankit Gulati, who was earlier seen in Vish – A Poisonous Story has bagged a role in RadhaKrshn.

As per information received, Ankit will play the role of Dusharshan in the show.

We could not connect with Ankit for a comment on the same.

Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn has become more interesting with actor Kinshuk Vaidya entering the show as Arjun.